As written, the Devil’s Sight invocation gives you no benefit in dim light and full color vision in darkness. Intended?
Devil’s Sight is meant to be an eerie ability: “Douse that candle so that the Dark Powers will lend me sight.” #DnD https://t.co/jBvx7azHu8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2015
So does it work in this way?:-
A creature not in darkness, but with Devils Sight, cannot see into an area of darkness?
If this is the case, then the same must apply to Truesight, as it’s worded exactly the same way?
So like, is the idea that with Devil’s site, you can only see if you are in total darkness, and that the moment there is light you are unable to see?
*sight but yes, True Sight is worded the same so either True Sight is wrong or Jeremy Crowford is wrong on Devil’s Sight, I’ll personaly take the second option.
*Crawford
*personally