Does Elven Chain shirt allow full Dexterity modifiers to AC or max 2?

@nirvanstryderDoes Elven Chain shirt allow full Dexterity modifiers to AC or max 2? Otherwise certain famous Drow Ranger will be upset Elven chain does cap your Dex. modifier at +2 when calculating AC.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 7, 2015
What about a Mithral Elven chain , reduce to light armor?
Mighty Steve
unfortunately there’s no Mithral Elven Chain, In Dungeon Master’s Guide you can find Elven Chain (Chain Shirt) at p.168 and Mithral Armor at p.182.
Every Medium or Heavy armor can be Mithral Armor and Dexterity (Stealth) checks or Strength requirements are not considered for the mithral armor version.
But per 5.0 DMG you can combine items, combine magic items and the items listed are in the magic item list and i am the DM and it’s my table …..
re) mithral armor
to clarify: DEX Skill Checks are unhindered,
but the DEX AC modifier (+1 to +5) is?
Q–what about other DEX checks besides Stealth skill–
is the DEX modifier capped [by armor type DEX limits] also?