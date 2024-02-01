Can a Cleric/Paladin cast spells requiring somatic components when wielding weapon+shield emblazoned with holy symbol?

@DBassJon can a Cleric or Paladin cast spells requiring somatic components when wielding weapon + shield emblazoned with holy symbol? I'd say yes if the holy symbol is being used as the material component of the spell, so yes if "S, M," but no if only "S."
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 5, 2014
@SeldenNeil @DBassJonThis does not make sense to me… where does it say that a holy symbol can replace somatic components? The hand used for M, which includes a focus, can be the same hand used for S (see PH 203).
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2014
More info here: http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-spellcasting
Thank you Efraim.