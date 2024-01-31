I asked this a while back, but can you use the Maneuvers Battle Master gets with a Monks Unarmed Strike? — The Defender (@Battlemaster0) November 9, 2020

In D&D, many Battle Master maneuvers work with unarmed strikes. In fact, an unarmed strike can be used with any melee weapon attack, unless the text of that attack specifically mentions a weapon or something else that would make an unarmed strike impossible. #DnD https://t.co/uNfQ1YfqWO — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2020