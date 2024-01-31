I asked this a while back, but can you use the Maneuvers Battle Master gets with a Monks Unarmed Strike?
— The Defender (@Battlemaster0) November 9, 2020
In D&D, many Battle Master maneuvers work with unarmed strikes.
In fact, an unarmed strike can be used with any melee weapon attack, unless the text of that attack specifically mentions a weapon or something else that would make an unarmed strike impossible. #DnD https://t.co/uNfQ1YfqWO
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2020
Does this include the melee weapon cantrips Booming Blade and Green-Flame Blade? The booming blade and green-flame blade spells specify that they are used with a weapon, so an unarmed strike isn't eligible.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2020
One thought on “Can you use the Maneuvers Battle Master gets with a Monks Unarmed Strike?”
What if it’s one of the maneuvers that says “make a weapon attack” is the unarmed attack of a monk viable for that maneuver or no?