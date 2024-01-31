So by that same logic, if a human is in the nine hells, does that mean they get the Fiend classification? — Skull Dixon (he/him) (@SkullDixon) January 28, 2020

Visiting the Nine Hells in D&D doesn't turn you into a fiend, but that plane of existence might influence you to turn evil. For more information on how that infernal realm works, see "The Nine Hells" section in the DUNGEON MASTER'S GUIDE (p. 64). #DnD https://t.co/jPFjezolCF — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 28, 2020