Is the attack made as part of Booming Blade magical?

2 thoughts on “Is the attack made as part of Booming Blade magical?

  1. D. Walker says:

    What about the automatic extra damage at higher levels? You deal not only weapon damage on hit, but also bonus magical damage created by the spell.

    As a DM, I’d personally rule that the weapon damage can be resisted or negated (assuming a mundane weapon), but that the extra damage created by the spell itself obvious counts as magical.

    Reply
    • tideoftime says:

      JC’s comment didn’t address the magical damage linked to the spell, but about the nature of the weapon used (non-magical, in this case) and how BB and similar don’t make the weapon’s attack/damage magical, in-and-of-itself. So his response stands as-written. (The bonus damage is just that — bonus damage, linked to the spell, not the weapon directly.)

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.