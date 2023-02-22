Technically you could take a 10 Cleric/ 2nd level in Sorcerer and learn a spell of 6th level from the sorc list…

One thought on “Technically you could take a 10 Cleric/ 2nd level in Sorcerer and learn a spell of 6th level from the sorc list…

  1. James says:

    The confusing part is when it says that every time you level up you can change a spell for another one, assuming you have the spell slots to cast it. The bit in multiclassing should not just say: determine what spells you know and can prepare as if you were a single class, but ALSO as if you only had the spell slots of that single class. The rule as written makes you think you should just read the single class rules and then apply them, but those single class rules then refer at times to the table of spells known and at times to: your spell slots… which makes you think you can go back to the multi-class table for that, which would be OP.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.