Durable feat: if I have a Con mod of +1, is the minimum HP I get from a hit die 2 or 3?

@JeremyECrawford Been having a tough time finding a clear answer for the rules on the Durable feat, so I have to ask: If I have a Con mod of +1, is the minimum HP I get from a hit die 2 or 3? Former is the feat applying to the die roll + mod, latter applying to die roll only.

— AqueousAblution (@AqueousAblution) January 14, 2018