Durable feat: if I have a Con mod of +1, is the minimum HP I get from a hit die 2 or 3?

@JeremyECrawford Been having a tough time finding a clear answer for the rules on the Durable feat, so I have to ask: If I have a Con mod of +1, is the minimum HP I get from a hit die 2 or 3? Former is the feat applying to the die roll + mod, latter applying to die roll only.
— AqueousAblution (@AqueousAblution) January 14, 2018
If you have the Durable feat and spend a Hit Die to regain hit points, the minimum number of hit points you regain is equal to twice your Constitution modifier (minimum of 2 hit points). For example, if your modifier is +1, you regain a minimum of 2 hit points. #DnD https://t.co/eTLabkpMMf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 15, 2018