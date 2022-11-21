Hey Matt, what’s your method for rolling stats?

I’ve heard your way of rolling stats involved meeting a threshhold. I was wondering what that thresh-hold is. I know standard array totals to around 73 points and standard point buy is 75 so I imagine it’s around there. What’s your method for rolling stats? 🙂 My threshold is generally around 73 these days, unless the player wishes to keep lower.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) December 16, 2019