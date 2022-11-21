@TheEdVerse Hi Ed. Would Madeiron Sunderstone have known the identities of any of the Masked Lords? Thanks!

1)

Oh, yes. “People watching” is Madeiron’s hobby. Keeping track of potential threats is his duty/part of being Piergeiron’s bodyguard. Any Masked Lord who speaks against the Open Lord’s decrees, makes a disparaging comment about Piergeiron, or disagrees with him, … 2)

…Madeiron takes notice of. And sets the street urchin and other spies working for him to following and eavesdropping on. It seldom takes him long to identify who each Masked Lord is.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 18, 2022