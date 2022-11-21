a humble Mage in a Realms game here with a question for some cool rp flavor. What’s the Giant word for Lightning? My Wizard character recently learned the Simbul’s Spell Matrix, and using that word as the activation would be awesome 😁 cheers & thanks in advance! In the Jotun tongue, lightning is uvarild (literally: "stormfire").

As opposed to literal fire in the sky (i.e. from fire magic, or a volcanic eruption), which is ildglang (literally "fireabove").#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 16, 2022