Could you point me to some Cormyr lore and some hi-res maps?

hey Super Dm, I’m going over a majority of Cormyr lore and resources now. Blazing through Cormyr: A Novel, and going to be reading the adventures and supplements afterwards. Could you point me to some 1490 DR+ lore and some hi-res maps? Much of what is out there is 2e Start with: “Backdrop Cormyr” in Dragon #365, then go on to my Sage of Shadowdale novel trilogy.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 15, 2022