Could you point me to some Cormyr lore and some hi-res maps?

hey Super Dm, I’m going over a majority of Cormyr lore and resources now. Blazing through Cormyr: A Novel, and going to be reading the adventures and supplements afterwards. Could you point me to some 1490 DR+ lore and some hi-res maps? Much of what is out there is 2e Start with: “Backdrop Cormyr” in Dragon #365, then go on to my Sage of Shadowdale novel trilogy.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 15, 2022
Then you need to focus on the Sage of Cormyr, Brian Cortijo:
“Cormyr Royale: The Royal Court of the Forest Kingdom” in Dungeon #198, “Blades of Kings: The Cormyrean Swords of State” and “Crowns and Mantles: The Ranks and Titles of Cormyr,” both in Dragon #407.
#Realmslore And then you need to turn to the Brimstone Angels novels by Erin M. Evans: Brimstone Angels (2011),
Lesser Evils (2012), Fire in the Blood (2014), Ashes of the Tyrant (2015), and The Devil You Know (2016).#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 15, 2022