@JeremyECrawford can you cast a spell into a Ring of Spell Storing without expending a slot? Description seems to assume slot is used.
Casting a spell into a ring of spell storing does require a spell slot. #DnD https://t.co/BWDgW7nTE4
Can you cast a spell into a Ring of Spell Storing from a wand?It requires a spell slot. A wand doesn't expend a spell slot.
I guess ritual casting into a spell storing item is out too, then?Correct.
I have a question, in the description “The spell uses the slot level, spell save DC, spell attack bonus, and spellcasting ability of the original caster, but is otherwise treated as if you cast the spell.” does this imply that the spell slot is used at the time of the spell being expended/cast from the ring?
The stored slot/spell would be use at that time, if that’s how you want to think of it; but that doesn’t change that a spell slot must be used to place the spell in the ring in the first place. (The contextual meaning of “…but is otherwise treated as if you cast the spell.” is that the character employing the ring must use their appropriate (A)ction and (when/where necessary) their (C)oncentration, etc, to cast the spell; it also counts *as* Casting a Spell relative to the interaction with Bonus Action Spells and similar.
Can my Wizard character cast spells into the Spell ring of Storing for my Fighter character during downtime?
That’s often how/why the ring is used — preparing it during downtime for any character to use at a later time.