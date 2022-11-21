@JeremyECrawford If a druid can innately cast spells, those spells still cannot be cast while wild shaped, correct?
— ben endicott (@oggopia) August 3, 2017
Wild Shape says you can't cast spells. The feature doesn't care where those spells come from. You can't cast them. #DnD https://t.co/JPy5vaSSml
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 3, 2017
But you can still concentrate on a spell as per usually, correct?