Here are some progress pics on the Critical Role Final Battlefield

For those asking, here are some progress pics on the Final Battlefield. First batch! pic.twitter.com/DfpkW5XFFI — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017

Second batch of Final Battlefield creation: Wet Foam glued together, carved, then coated in Plasti-dip. pic.twitter.com/BVlrhAvhwp — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017

Final Batch of progress photos on Final Battlefield: Placed upon cake stands, and covered in @dwarvenforge pic.twitter.com/sJ4cupSr5C — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017

So the top layer is still dwarven forge, how did you break it apart? — Prisma Von Linovich (@Prisma_Lin) October 11, 2017

I applied the walled tiles with Earthquake Putty/Museum Wax https://t.co/BpPeeywtjI — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017

My question(s) is/are: How long did all of that take you? How did you manage all that in secret? — Todd Weekley (@ToddWeekleyVO) October 11, 2017