Here are some progress pics on the Critical Role Final Battlefield

For those asking, here are some progress pics on the Final Battlefield. First batch! pic.twitter.com/DfpkW5XFFI
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017
Second batch of Final Battlefield creation: Wet Foam glued together, carved, then coated in Plasti-dip. pic.twitter.com/BVlrhAvhwp
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017
Final Batch of progress photos on Final Battlefield: Placed upon cake stands, and covered in @dwarvenforge pic.twitter.com/sJ4cupSr5C
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017
So the top layer is still dwarven forge, how did you break it apart?
— Prisma Von Linovich (@Prisma_Lin) October 11, 2017
I applied the walled tiles with Earthquake Putty/Museum Wax https://t.co/BpPeeywtjI
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017
My question(s) is/are: How long did all of that take you? How did you manage all that in secret?
— Todd Weekley (@ToddWeekleyVO) October 11, 2017
Bits and pieces over 2 weeks, maybe a total of 8 hours (not including drying time). Hiding them from @Marisha_Ray was a fun little game. 😉 https://t.co/ouf2M8Qqrz
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 11, 2017