New Official D&D Adventure! Prisoner 13 from Keys from the Golden Vault

An Adventure for 4th-Level Characters

On the world of Toril, in the frozen reaches north of the Sword Coast, lies an impenetrable fortress built to house the region’s most dangerous criminals. One of this prison’s earliest inmates, a dwarf known as Prisoner 13, spends her days in seeming quiet and solitude while secretly pulling the strings of a spy network that spans much of the continent. She holds the key to a treasure she stole from a dwarf clan. In this heist, the characters must infiltrate the prison, retrieve the key from Prisoner 13 (found in a tattoo on her hand), and return the key to Varrin Axebreaker, the dwarf who hired them.

