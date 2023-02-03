Does Spelldriver let u make any 2nd lvl/lower spell a bonus action, or do you need 1 of your 2 spells to be a bonus action? Doesn't change the casting time of any spells. It allows you to cast more than one non-cantrip spell in a round, so long as one is < 3rd lvl

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) September 11, 2017