Can Booming Blade and Green-Flame Blade used with a whip?

@JeremyECrawford Booming Blade and Green-Flame Blade can't be used with whip at 10 feet reach… RAI? — Jacob Matthews (@NADRIGOL) November 2, 2015

The booming blade and green-flame blade cantrips intentionally have a range of 5 feet. #DnD https://t.co/ckMMxmNowp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 4, 2015

@DaganevIs Green-Flame Blade intentionally unable to take advantage of the Whip’s reach property? The spell does, indeed, have a range of 5 feet. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2015

@jprepo1 @Daganev I am quite confused why the spell was designed this way, in a way that punishes users of reach weapons A reach weapon interacts with the spell the same way a non-reach melee weapon does: by targeting someone 5 feet away. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 9, 2016

@jprepo1 @Daganevsorry, I guess I’m confused, I read the tweet to mean the cantrip couldn’t be used with reach due to range The spell targets someone 5 ft. away, and a reach weapon can target someone 5 ft. away. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 9, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @Daganev damn character limits, whip has 10ft, but need to be w/in 10ft of target to use whip w/, say, green flame blade — James RePass (@jprepo1) January 9, 2016

@jprepo1 @Daganevok, have a disappointed whip using blade singer to show this to. Thanks for the response, To be 100 percent clear, a whip does work with the spell at a 5 ft. range. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 9, 2016

@jprepo1 @Daganev got it, just doesnt work at the 10ft of the whip due to the 5ft range limit on the spell? That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 9, 2016