What if you want to protect a buddy with “help” action in melee, interposing between attacker and target?

@JeremyECrawford Hi! What if you want to protect a buddy w/ "help" action in melee, interposing between attacker and target, = cover ? — TadenRif (@TadenRif) September 15, 2016

Take a look at the rules for cover. You provide half cover to someone if you're between them and the attacker. #DnD https://t.co/M1fOI0XOK3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 15, 2016

@JeremyECrawford then the opponent chooses which one is really hit when both ACs are hit ? — TadenRif (@TadenRif) September 15, 2016