What if you want to protect a buddy with “help” action in melee, interposing between attacker and target?

@JeremyECrawford Hi! What if you want to protect a buddy w/ "help" action in melee, interposing between attacker and target, = cover ?
— TadenRif (@TadenRif) September 15, 2016
Take a look at the rules for cover. You provide half cover to someone if you're between them and the attacker.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 15, 2016
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford then the opponent chooses which one is really hit when both ACs are hit ?
— TadenRif (@TadenRif) September 15, 2016
Cover has no effect on targeting. You target someone, and cover adjusts their AC.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 15, 2016
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 15, 2016