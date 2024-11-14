@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Does the magic weapon spell work on natural weapons (thinking about beast master rangers specifically)? #dnd — James Introcaso (@JamesIntrocaso) May 31, 2016

The magic weapon spell targets weapons (PH 146–49), not body parts. A DM can rule otherwise and not break it. #DnD https://t.co/JeMdHcg6z4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016

@ofthemagi @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearlswait! this would undo every fighter / druid. beast natural atks are melee weapon attacks (q.v.) See the druid's Primal Strike feature. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016

@ofthemagi @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearlsyes, of course, but any precedent that says beast natural is not a weapon has breaking reach. Their attacks count as weapon attacks, but the system doesn't consider their body parts weapons. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016

@ofthemagi @JamesIntrocaso @mikemearlswouldn’t that mean every ftr type / drd multiclass is undone, unable 2 use ‘weapon’ abilities? Many fighter abilities rely on a weapon attack or a melee attack. Natural weapons qualify for both. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 5, 2016