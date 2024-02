with the updated Blood Hunter class, when it says Crimson Rite can be activated on a single weapon as a bonus action is that a single weapon total or single weapon per bonus action? Like if I have 2 weapon fighting can I use a rite on each weapon over two turns? Just per turn. You could invoke a rite on an offhand weapon the following turn.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) February 3, 2020