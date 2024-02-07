Is Explorer’s Guide to Wildemount a good starting point? Or are we better suited to sticking to some of the more traditional starter adventures?

Hey sir! I’m about to start learning how to be a DM for my friends who are all learning to play from scratch – we’re all total beginners! Is EGTW a good starting point for us? Or are we better suited to sticking to some of the more traditional starter adventures? This has 4 starting adventures designed to be prime for new DMs to use, so it’s a good option to start with and build upon. Mind you, the traditional starter adventures are wonderful too!

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 14, 2020