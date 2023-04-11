@JeremyECrawford Can you settle a heated discussion, please? A firbolg PC casts booming blade then uses hidden step to go invisible. The creature that is hit with booming blade moves away and thus takes damage. Does hidden step deactivate?
— Nathaniel Mosher (@RubiksMoose) February 1, 2018
So it doesn’t matter if a spell/effect is initiated by you before hidden step was activated? As long as you make a creature do a saving throw or attack or roll damage for any reason then hidden step ends? That’s correct.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 1, 2018