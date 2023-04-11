@JeremyECrawford Can you settle a heated discussion, please? A firbolg PC casts booming blade then uses hidden step to go invisible. The creature that is hit with booming blade moves away and thus takes damage. Does hidden step deactivate?

So it doesn’t matter if a spell/effect is initiated by you before hidden step was activated? As long as you make a creature do a saving throw or attack or roll damage for any reason then hidden step ends? That’s correct.

