Can Stone Shape/Destroy Water be used reshape parts of and kill stone creatures?

One thought on “Can Stone Shape/Destroy Water be used reshape parts of and kill stone creatures?

  1. D. Walker says:

    You can, however, use Tidal Wave against a Fire Elemental and deal obscenely large amounts of damage that kill it in one shot.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.