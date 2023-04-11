@JeremyECrawford #DnD can stone shape be used reshape parts of and kill stone creature w/o immutable form gargoyle galeb Durr etc?
— A Cardboard Sword (@CardboardNJ) February 22, 2018
The stone shape spell targets an object. A creature is not an object. #DnD https://t.co/JvHl1vaASl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018
On this note, can I use create/destroy water to “destroy” a water elemental?No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 22, 2018
One thought on “Can Stone Shape/Destroy Water be used reshape parts of and kill stone creatures?”
You can, however, use Tidal Wave against a Fire Elemental and deal obscenely large amounts of damage that kill it in one shot.