@JeremyECrawford Underwater is no sound ?
How does thunder damage work underwater ?
— 西/Ni$hi (@carbine_gentle) February 15, 2018
Sound carries underwater. As a kid, I verified this fact by happily swimming and making noise underwater. 🧜🏻♂️ #DnD https://t.co/wzcMVkRqB6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 15, 2018
3 thoughts on “How does thunder damage work underwater?”
Someone has never gone fishing or listened to whale songs. The public pool where I grew up had music playing with speakers under the water.
What do you think SONAR is?
Yap, there are sounds underwater, and thunder damage is about the resonance anyway. But as I’d give +1\dice bonus to lightning damage in water, I’d also resuce by 1 for thunder in heavy snow, because that truely blocks the sounds.