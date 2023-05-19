You know what I'd like to see the next printing of the #MonsterManual? An index of monsters that one might find in similar environs. Like the aboleth and chuul, for example. Make newbie DMing #DnD a little easier.
What say you, @JeremyECrawford & @mikemearls?
— Tharivol Galanodel (@TGalanodel) April 18, 2018
Eager to see monsters organized by environment? Take a look at appendix B in the “Dungeon Master’s Guide,” where there’s a section called “Monsters by Environment.” #DnD https://t.co/M8ZURXjXkW
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 18, 2018
One thought on “You know what I’d like to see the next printing of the Monster Manual?”
I would also like to see a # appearing and treasure type to reduce the cross referencing needed