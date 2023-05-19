@JeremyECrawford does the necromancer's grim harvest activate when an animated undead makes a kill?

A creature you summon/create/animate with a spell is not a spell. It was summoned/created/animated by a spell. #DnD https://t.co/bUkJ9JlxPU

This is totally inconsistent with the ruling that a Rashaka is immune to Shillelagh and magic stone. Neither of those spells involves summoning, creating, or animating a creature.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 19, 2017