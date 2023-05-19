@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @SageAdviceDnD for the purposes of the Shapechange spell, is your characters proficiency bonus a class feature? #DnD #SageAdvice #SageAdviceDnD
— illustro (@illustromancer) April 16, 2018
While you're under the effect of the shapechange spell, you use your proficiencies, including your proficiency bonus, except when the stat block of the new form has a modifier (proficiency bonus + other modifiers) that's higher for a proficiency you have. #DnD https://t.co/LOZpohZsW7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 16, 2018