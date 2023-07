@mikemearls @JeremyECrawford Yes or No: was the Rogue is balanced around getting Sneak Attack every round?

If we intend for a character to benefit from a feature all the time, we design that feature to be on all the time.

Sneak Attack is not on all the time. #DnD https://t.co/p3J4rZXPUK

