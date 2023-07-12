@JeremyECrawford a Druid blessed by I’jin in TOA has his Dex increased to 23, then wild shapes, is his wild shape Dex also boosted?
When you use Wild Shape, your Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution are replaced by those of your new form. Modifiers to your own Str./Dex./Con. aren't relevant. #DnD https://t.co/yRagjUPl4c
One thought on “Druid Dex increased to 23, then wild shapes, is his wild shape Dex also boosted?”
Doesn’t that suggest that Wild Shape suppresses magical effects? A potion of Fire Giant strength just wears off because you turned into a bear? When two sources “Set” your stuff, usually you just pick one (the answer to Barbarian/Monk builds Ac problem).