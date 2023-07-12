Druid Dex increased to 23, then wild shapes, is his wild shape Dex also boosted?

@JeremyECrawford a Druid blessed by I’jin in TOA has his Dex increased to 23, then wild shapes, is his wild shape Dex also boosted?

When you use Wild Shape, your Strength, Dexterity, and Constitution are replaced by those of your new form. Modifiers to your own Str./Dex./Con. aren't relevant. #DnD https://t.co/yRagjUPl4c

