Druid Dex increased to 23, then wild shapes, is his wild shape Dex also boosted?

One thought on “Druid Dex increased to 23, then wild shapes, is his wild shape Dex also boosted?

  1. Lyrl Westrum says:

    Doesn’t that suggest that Wild Shape suppresses magical effects? A potion of Fire Giant strength just wears off because you turned into a bear? When two sources “Set” your stuff, usually you just pick one (the answer to Barbarian/Monk builds Ac problem).

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.