And ditto with the insta-crit on a Paralyzed creature:
Reach weapon attacking from 10 feet out = no insta-crit, but ranged weapon attack made within 5 feet of the paralyzed target = insta-crit? And then the funny corner case: what if a creature is paralyzed WHILE prone?! 😂
Assuming the “all attack get advantage” from paralysis supersedes the “attacks within 5 feet of target get advantage, all other attacks get disadvantage” from prone?
— Infright Heck (@insightcheckpod) October 14, 2018
The effects of different conditions stack.
Advantage and disadvantage cancel each other out. #DnD https://t.co/o85IGHFntS
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 15, 2018