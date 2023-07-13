Prone, a melee attack with a reach weapon made at 10 feet would be at disadvantage, yes?

Dear @JeremyECrawford The prone condition specifies advantage on attacks within 5 feet of the prone target, so a melee attack with a reach weapon made at 10 feet would be at disadvantage, while an attack with a ranged weapon made next to the target is a straight roll, yes? Thnx!

If the D&D rules refer to an attack made within 5 feet of a target, it means exactly that: an attack within 5 feet.

If the rules require an attack to be a melee or a ranged attack, the rules say so.

If an attack must be a weapon or a spell attack, the rules say that too. #DnD https://t.co/Hgx5oGoDpW

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 15, 2018