@JeremyECrawfordCan a monk perform Slow Fall outside of combat? hi Jeremy, excuse the question on D & D 5th edition. Can a monk perform Slow Fall outside of combat? Example a monk can intentionally fall from a tower and not as a reaction.
— Giuliano Paterno (@GiulianoPaterno) October 17, 2018
A monk needn't be in combat to use Slow Fall. The only requirement is that you're not incapacitated or otherwise unable to use your reaction. #DnD https://t.co/H3Va2Z5HlL
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 17, 2018