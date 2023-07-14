There is a difference between "within 5 feet" and "within reach." I take that "within 5 feet" is always 5 feet regardless of the reach.

"Within 5 feet" means within 5 feet.

"Within reach" means within reach.

Sometimes a game will tell you that some words have unusual meanings in its rules. If the game doesn't tell you that, the words are being wonderfully ordinary and have their standard meanings. #DnD https://t.co/jS00uCfkLc

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 15, 2018