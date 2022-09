Ed Greenwood You have received credit for originating this quotation:

Ye have enemies? Good, good — that means ye’ve stood up for something, sometime in thy life….

Elminster of Shadowdale

If you did not coin this saying please let me know The sentiment is an old one (my long-dead grandfather said it to me), but that wording is mine. Yes, I did coin that saying (expressed in those words).

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022