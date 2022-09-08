My PCs are on the hunt for the skull of Alaundo. Here's where I am putting it for them, gives us a chance to revisit Port Nyanzaru as a group, we had fun running ToA. pic.twitter.com/Y4mxpvBMHL
You do know Alaundo's still using it, yes? ;}
Heh. Alaundo is a Weave ghost (spectral undead) still tied to his skull (can speak through it, when he wills). The rest of the time, he's just an invisible presence, flying silently about watching and listening and unleashing thunderwave and chill touch attacks.#Realmslore
Alaundo can use his skull as a "watching and listening outpost" for him while he's elsewhere. And he can also cast the few attacks and magical effects he can muster through it (beyond the attacks, such things as dancing lights, message, etc.).#Realmslore
He's interested in finding out ever more about the world, in hopes of regaining the Voice within him (whose identity he's never known, and yearns to learn) that gave rise to his prophecies.
(He felt special, and wants to feel so again.)#Realmslore
