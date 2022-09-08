My PCs are on the hunt for the skull of Alaundo. Here's where I am putting it for them, gives us a chance to revisit Port Nyanzaru as a group, we had fun running ToA. pic.twitter.com/Y4mxpvBMHL — NewbieDM (@newbiedm) March 1, 2022

You do know Alaundo's still using it, yes? ;} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 1, 2022

Heh. Alaundo is a Weave ghost (spectral undead) still tied to his skull (can speak through it, when he wills). The rest of the time, he's just an invisible presence, flying silently about watching and listening and unleashing thunderwave and chill touch attacks.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 1, 2022

Alaundo can use his skull as a "watching and listening outpost" for him while he's elsewhere. And he can also cast the few attacks and magical effects he can muster through it (beyond the attacks, such things as dancing lights, message, etc.).#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 1, 2022