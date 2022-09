What makes a good Underbelly such as The Guild of Baldurs Gate? Should one focus on a specific goal for such a group? How complex should their organization be? Great question! Considering the nature of that group, it should be pursuing a single focus at first clash with the PCs, but be riven by simmering/covert schisms as all members pull for their own aims, behind the scenes. DM works main aims out, so can pivot instantly.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 30, 2022