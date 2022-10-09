Yarting: my DM is supportive, but perplexed by the name

I’m playing a Bard for the first time in over thirty years, and have elected to play the Yarting. My GM is supportive, but perplexed by the name. Can you shed any light on where it came from? I made it up. ;}

I thought to myself, if they had an acoustic guitar in the Realms, what might it be called?

Let's call it something that might echo the word 'guitar' AND sound SOMETHING like what a plucked string might be described as sounding like.

"Yarting"…yeah.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 3, 2022