I avoid the “meet in a tavern” method because it doesn’t set up a story well

I avoid the “meet in a tavern” method because— with few exceptions— it doesn’t set up a story well. It teaches players to “sit and wait for the action”, and encourages players to be spectators, instead of active participants. A tavern can be a huge source of action, intrigue, and information, but when it's used to start a campaign, it generally teaches the players to see it as the opposite.

When used at the beginning of the story, the tavern functions as an empty prop, instead of a resource.

2/

— Alyssa Visscher (@alyssavisscher) January 21, 2022