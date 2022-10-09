I avoid the “meet in a tavern” method because it doesn’t set up a story well

I avoid the “meet in a tavern” method because— with few exceptions— it doesn’t set up a story well. It teaches players to “sit and wait for the action”, and encourages players to be spectators, instead of active participants. A tavern can be a huge source of action, intrigue, and information, but when it's used to start a campaign, it generally teaches the players to see it as the opposite.
When used at the beginning of the story, the tavern functions as an empty prop, instead of a resource.
— Alyssa Visscher (@alyssavisscher) January 21, 2022
My favorite campaign start is with an action encounter, just right into it. Then flashback to how the hell they got there.
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) January 21, 2022
Heck yeah! Planning a new all-bets-off campaign for which I think I’m going to poach the giant octopus attack on a sinking ship from Ghosts of Saltmarsh as our cold open… I love everything about this.
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) January 21, 2022