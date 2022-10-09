Sorry for the weird question but: not every language would have potential runes associated with it, right?

Like, I’m sure languages such as Blink Dog or Hook Horror or Yeti are more-or-less only verbal and wouldn’t have a written form, let alone runes? That's right (for Blink Dog and Hook Horror; Yeti does have trail-marks). There are languages that are gesture-only, and languages that are verbal-only, though some creatures that use either have some tally-markings for counting.#Realmslore

