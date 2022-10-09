Sorry for the weird question but: not every language would have potential runes associated with it, right?
Like, I’m sure languages such as Blink Dog or Hook Horror or Yeti are more-or-less only verbal and wouldn’t have a written form, let alone runes? That's right (for Blink Dog and Hook Horror; Yeti does have trail-marks). There are languages that are gesture-only, and languages that are verbal-only, though some creatures that use either have some tally-markings for counting.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 27, 2022
Could this mean then that there's a possibility of some basic trail-marking Yeti runes, or would they still be too primitive for that?
— Spencism (@Spencism_Ideas) January 27, 2022
1) In the Realms, Yeti runes have been found in many mountainous places, marking trailside features (water safe to drink, danger of loose rock sliding, take this route), marking territories, and even negotiating (mark on rock “answered” by someone else’s mark beside..2)
…it, which is then responded to, below, by the first mark-maker by scratching another rune, and so on.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 27, 2022