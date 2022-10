@JeremyECrawford Oozes can be grappled. Does this mean I can prevent a Gelatinous cube from using it's "Engulf" action by grappling them?

If an ability requires you to move 1 or more feet to use it and you can't move, then the ability can't currently be used. #DnD https://t.co/i3sA2TUKEh

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 3, 2017