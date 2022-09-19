Would you define Tal’Dorei as a “High Magic” setting? Asking because of @WebDMshow’s excellent episode on running those kinds of games. I’d consider Tal’Dorei medium-to-high magic, sure.
— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) November 28, 2017
One thought on “Would you define Tal’Dorei as a “High Magic” setting?”
It has magic shops and.flying craft, and teleportation sigils….high magic for sure.