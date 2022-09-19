@TheEdVerse Hi Ed! Enquiring minds want to know the goblin/hobgoblin word for “spider”. Can you share? And while you’re at it, what do the orcs, dwarves, elves et. al. call “spiders” in their languages? Thanks! — George Krashos (@gkrashos) January 8, 2022

1)

All of the Torilian languages have different words for a spider versus a “monster” spider (poisonous or of head-of-the-speaker size or larger), AND all have different words/forms for singular and plural, so here we go:

Draconic: klajus (plural klajan), arklajus.. 2)

..is a monstrous spider (plural arklajan), klood is any nest/colony of spiders

Drow: orb is any spider, orbb is plural of any spider, lhorb is a lone spider the speaker considers dangerous, lhorbbyth is more than one such spider, and yilorb (plural yilorbbyth) …#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 8, 2022

3)

…is a riding-spider

Dwarvish: norskul is any lone spider, norskulla is the plural, all spiders are monsters, and a known-to-be-deadly spider would be termed a yaunorsk (peril-spider, “yau” [pronounced “yaw”] being a known peril/hazard/danger) 4)

Elvish: orbryn is any spider, obra is the plural, horb is a monster-spider, and horbra is more than one of them

Gnomish: norl is any spider, norra is the plural, harnor is a monster-spider, and harnorl is more than one monster-spider#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 8, 2022

5)

Goblin/Hobgoblin: gaukul [pronounced “GAW-cull”] is any spider, gaukulla is the plural, and a lone monster-spider is taggaukul, plural taggaukulla

Halfling: narl is any spider, narrara is the plural, helnarl is a monster-spider, and helnarla is more than one…6)

…monster-spider

Orc: ukul (pronounced OO-kul) is any lone spider (ukula is the plural), and a lone monster-spider is a ukurn (plural ukurna, pronounced “oo-KUR-nah”)#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 8, 2022

Are there any lexicons written down for different Torilian languages? Yes. We update them constantly. ;} Hence their super-secret nature. @gkrashos does all of the heavy lifting.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022