@TheEdVerse Hi Ed! Enquiring minds want to know the goblin/hobgoblin word for “spider”. Can you share? And while you’re at it, what do the orcs, dwarves, elves et. al. call “spiders” in their languages? Thanks!
— George Krashos (@gkrashos) January 8, 2022
1)
All of the Torilian languages have different words for a spider versus a “monster” spider (poisonous or of head-of-the-speaker size or larger), AND all have different words/forms for singular and plural, so here we go:
Draconic: klajus (plural klajan), arklajus..
..is a monstrous spider (plural arklajan), klood is any nest/colony of spiders
Drow: orb is any spider, orbb is plural of any spider, lhorb is a lone spider the speaker considers dangerous, lhorbbyth is more than one such spider, and yilorb (plural yilorbbyth) …#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 8, 2022
3)
…is a riding-spider
Dwarvish: norskul is any lone spider, norskulla is the plural, all spiders are monsters, and a known-to-be-deadly spider would be termed a yaunorsk (peril-spider, “yau” [pronounced “yaw”] being a known peril/hazard/danger) 4)
Elvish: orbryn is any spider, obra is the plural, horb is a monster-spider, and horbra is more than one of them
Gnomish: norl is any spider, norra is the plural, harnor is a monster-spider, and harnorl is more than one monster-spider#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 8, 2022
5)
Goblin/Hobgoblin: gaukul [pronounced “GAW-cull”] is any spider, gaukulla is the plural, and a lone monster-spider is taggaukul, plural taggaukulla
Halfling: narl is any spider, narrara is the plural, helnarl is a monster-spider, and helnarla is more than one…6)
…monster-spider
Orc: ukul (pronounced OO-kul) is any lone spider (ukula is the plural), and a lone monster-spider is a ukurn (plural ukurna, pronounced “oo-KUR-nah”)#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 8, 2022
Are there any lexicons written down for different Torilian languages? Yes. We update them constantly. ;} Hence their super-secret nature. @gkrashos does all of the heavy lifting.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022
Hi! What’s the difference in pronunciation between “orb” and “orbb”? Thanks in advance! The first sounds like a gulp (very short "orb"), and the second sounds (drawing it out and exaggerating here; imagine it said as quickly as possible) like: "OAR-ububub" (so it ends in a "bouncing b" whereas "orb" doesn't. ;}#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 9, 2022