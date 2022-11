Would you allow Dunamancy to be chosen for the “Magic Initiate” feat that allows you to select that class to cast spells from the Dunamancy list?

Would you allow Dunamancy to be chosen for the “Magic Initiate” feat that allows you to select that class to cast spells from the Dunamancy list. 2 cantrips and 1 1st level spell? That would be up to the DM! It’s generally not attached to a class, but it’s the DM’s call.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 30, 2020