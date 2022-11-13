@TheEdVerse what do i have to read to set my campaign in the forgotten realms scenario of 5e? — Otto Varga (@seo_otto) April 25, 2022

1)

That depends on where in the Realms you want most play to unfold, and if you want to use the official published adventures or not.

The SWORD COAST ADVENTURER’S GUIDE is the only 5e “overview sourcebook,” but the official adventures cover specific areas very well. 2)

For instance, STORM KING'S THUNDER covers the Sword Coast North, ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDEN covers Icewind Dale, WATERDEEP: DRAGON HEIST does Waterdeep, and so on.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 25, 2022

3)

If you want to get away from the Sword Coast, Alex Kammer and I did a(n official) BORDER KINGDOMS book, and Alex, Alan Patrick, and I did a Thay book.

Other resources, like the Amarune’s Almanac series at DM’s Guild or ED GREENWOOD PRESENTS ELMINSTER’S FORGOTTEN…

#Realmslore 4)

…REALMS (I don't title these things!) are very useful for campaigns but not as 5e specific. (Some cities haven't been covered since my 2e FORGOTTEN REALMS ADVENTURES hardcover sourcebook.)#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 25, 2022