@TheEdVerse what do i have to read to set my campaign in the forgotten realms scenario of 5e?
— Otto Varga (@seo_otto) April 25, 2022
1)
That depends on where in the Realms you want most play to unfold, and if you want to use the official published adventures or not.
The SWORD COAST ADVENTURER’S GUIDE is the only 5e “overview sourcebook,” but the official adventures cover specific areas very well. 2)
For instance, STORM KING'S THUNDER covers the Sword Coast North, ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDEN covers Icewind Dale, WATERDEEP: DRAGON HEIST does Waterdeep, and so on.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 25, 2022
3)
If you want to get away from the Sword Coast, Alex Kammer and I did a(n official) BORDER KINGDOMS book, and Alex, Alan Patrick, and I did a Thay book.
Other resources, like the Amarune’s Almanac series at DM’s Guild or ED GREENWOOD PRESENTS ELMINSTER’S FORGOTTEN…
#Realmslore 4)
…REALMS (I don't title these things!) are very useful for campaigns but not as 5e specific. (Some cities haven't been covered since my 2e FORGOTTEN REALMS ADVENTURES hardcover sourcebook.)#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 25, 2022
So is the best setting for a large campaign before the events of the magic plague(4e)? And thanks for the reply! If you want lots of lore to draw on, pre-Spellplague (before the end of Tarsakh in 1385 DR: 3.5e, 3e, 2e, and 1e) has far greater lore coverage over more of Toril than later.
If you want more of a free hand to "fill in the blanks" yourself, 4e. Whereas 5e is painting in the gaps.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 26, 2022