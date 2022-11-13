Duergar brand and tattoos

@TheEdVerse Well met Mr. Greenwood! Do you have any ideas for the appearance of the brand or tattoo that's placed upon a duergar when they become a "calassabrak?" — Kata Strophie (@thekatastrophie) May 24, 2022

1)

Yes. :}

There are two facial tattoos (the intent is to prevent the duergar from covering them up and “passing for untainted”), usually placed high on the cheeks (under both eyes). 2)

On the left cheek is the rune Alag, which means “Danger Right Here” (or “Trap”). It’s a vertical zig-zag lightning bolt joining a sphere at the top and an “X” at the bottom.#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 24, 2022

3)

On the right cheek is the rune Calas, which means “To Be Shunned/Stay Back/Don’t Touch.” It’s an X with the lines on a 45-degree diagonal, and 4 dots equally spaced in the widest part of each arc (“pie wedge”) between… 4)

…the lines, as far out as the ends of the lines (so if you drew an invisible circle just touching all four ends of the X, it would also just touch the outer curve of each dot).#Realmslore — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) May 24, 2022