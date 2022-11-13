PHB Errata says unarmed “[doesn’t] count as weapons.” Sage Advice says they are considered melee weapon attacks. Clarify?Both of those statements are true.
In D&D, a weapon is an object. A weapon attack is a process. Sometimes the rules let you use nonweapons to engage in that process. #DnD https://t.co/O1qQ7Cvq9o
Was calling it, say, a “physical attack” really so troublesome? I don’t see the reasoning to making it so easily confusing, personally.The wording isn't ideal. We'd certainly change it if we were publishing the edition now.
