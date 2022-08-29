Would tectonic plates and activity work the same on the Forgotten Realms as on earth?

Mr. Greenwood, would tectonic plates and activity work the same on Toril as on earth? If so where are the plates and boundaries and what plate is sliding under what plate? My group wants to hunt crystals and gems in an accurate manner. Or does sundering make it moot?Hi! A proper answer (plate boundaries) must wait until I can check some very old NDAs, but short is: tectonics works the same, Toril is SLIGHTLY larger than Earth so gravity is a TAD stronger, and the Second Sundering "twisted and stretched" so some stresses vented.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 18, 2022