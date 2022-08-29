Mr. Greenwood, would tectonic plates and activity work the same on Toril as on earth? If so where are the plates and boundaries and what plate is sliding under what plate? My group wants to hunt crystals and gems in an accurate manner. Or does sundering make it moot?Hi! A proper answer (plate boundaries) must wait until I can check some very old NDAs, but short is: tectonics works the same, Toril is SLIGHTLY larger than Earth so gravity is a TAD stronger, and the Second Sundering "twisted and stretched" so some stresses vented.#Realmslore
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 18, 2022
Somewhere in a landfill (likely) is a treatise sent to TSR in 1987 by a senior government (USA) geologist trying to pin down the "real" geology of the Realms.
I corrected him, he exploded because I "wasn't a professional"…and then had to make nice (my science was up to date).
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 19, 2022
One thought on “Would tectonic plates and activity work the same on the Forgotten Realms as on earth?”
A very cool mixed map of topographic relief over a partial globe of Forgotten Realms shows in RSS feed but not this web page. (I follow this site in my feed reader.)
Any chance of posting that most excellent image?