But when dragons swoop deadly and low
And the flames they spew scorch all below
I seek the gloomy seclusion that a ruin grants
And get out doom-laden spells and start horrid eldritch chants
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 18, 2022
He was a paladin brave, noble, and firm
And stiffnecked and many a more disparaging term
One morning we found him sprawled dead on the floor
For destiny had come on great clawed feet, right through his door
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 19, 2022
Priests who trust not in their god
Run afoul of kings who really do
And every Chosen One who’s a smiling fraud
Dupes believers who stick like glue
Think I’ll start a new religion and go so holy, too
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 20, 2022