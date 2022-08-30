But when dragons swoop deadly and low

And the flames they spew scorch all below

I seek the gloomy seclusion that a ruin grants

And get out doom-laden spells and start horrid eldritch chants — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 18, 2022

He was a paladin brave, noble, and firm

And stiffnecked and many a more disparaging term

One morning we found him sprawled dead on the floor

For destiny had come on great clawed feet, right through his door — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 19, 2022

Priests who trust not in their god

Run afoul of kings who really do

And every Chosen One who’s a smiling fraud

Dupes believers who stick like glue

Think I’ll start a new religion and go so holy, too — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 20, 2022