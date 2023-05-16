Would Gift of the Ever-Living Ones make an Enervation cast max roll every time

@JeremyECrawford Gift of the Ever-Living Ones (lock invocation) states: treat any dice rolled to determine the hit points you regain as having rolled their maximum value. Would this effect make an Enervation cast max roll every time because of it's healing effects?

If you cast the enervation spell, you regain a number of hit points equal to half the amount of necrotic damage the target takes. In other words, you're not being healed directly by a die roll; you check to see how much damage the target took, halve that amount, then heal. #DnD https://t.co/6o0geq4DSt

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2018